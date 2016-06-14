By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, June 14
CHICAGO, June 14 The U.S. Department of
Justice's antitrust division should "conduct a careful analysis"
of Dow Chemical Co's proposed $130 billion merger with
DuPont to ensure it will not hurt competition in the
farming sector, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday.
The Republican from Iowa, in a letter to the agency, said he
was concerned the planned tie-up "will decrease competition in
an agriculture sector that has already been subject to a number
of waves of consolidation in recent years."
His request increases scrutiny on the potential risks from a
surge of consolidation in agriculture that some farmers and
lawmakers fear could harm innovation in the industry and raise
prices for products for both growers and consumers.
A global downturn in grain prices and a strong dollar have
reduced U.S. farm income and prompted farmers to cut spending.
That has eaten into sales of the big six agrochemical and seed
companies who are now looking to bolster profits through mergers
and partnerships.
In addition to Dow's proposed merger with DuPont, Chinese
state-owned China National Chemical Corp plans to acquire Swiss
crop chemical company Syngenta AG, and Bayer AG
has made a bid to acquire Monsanto Co, the
world's largest seed maker.
Grassley, who chairs the senate's judiciary committee and
serves on the agriculture committee, in March joined other
senators asking for the U.S. government panel that reviews
foreign acquisitions to assess the impact on domestic food
security from ChemChina's planned $43 billion acquisition of
Syngenta AG.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the
panel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters, in a
move that subjects the deal to additional government
scrutiny.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)