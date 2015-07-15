NEW YORK, July 15 Nelson Peltz, chief executive of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, said Wednesday that losing a proxy battle with DuPont Co has proven to be a major loss for shareholders.

"It has been a significant loss for shareholders," Peltz said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York.

Peltz said, however, that he would consider buying more shares of the company. Peltz also said that PepsiCo was positioned to "meet or beat earnings from here on in."

Bill Ackman, head of $20 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said at the conference that Peltz's biggest mistake in the DuPont proxy battle was that he waited "too long." (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)