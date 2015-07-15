(Adds Peltz comments on DuPont shareholders)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 15 Nelson Peltz, chief executive
of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, said on Wednesday that
losing a proxy battle with DuPont Co has proven to be a
major blow to shareholders, adding that he was still considering
boosting his stake.
In May, DuPont defeated a campaign by Trian to land seats on
the chemical company's board, a landmark setback to one of the
most influential activist investor firms.
DuPont shares have lost roughly one-fifth of their value
since Trian's proxy fight defeat in May but Peltz said he would
consider buying more shares of the company, formally known as E
I du Pont de Nemours and Co.
The shares edged higher on Wednesday and were up 0.2 percent
in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"It has been a significant loss for shareholders," Peltz
said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha
Conference in New York. Peltz also said that DuPont lead
director Alexander Cutler should not hold that position.
Trian has assets under management of about $11 billion and
another $750 million in callable commitments. Trian holds 24.56
million DuPont shares, or a 2.71 percent stake worth about $1.46
billion based on Tuesday's closing price of $59.43.
DuPont shareholders re-elected all of its sitting directors,
rejecting Peltz's criticisms that the 212-year-old maker of
Kevlar fibers and Pioneer corn seeds suffered from a bloated
corporate structure and sagging profits.
"My question to you is, that if the election held today,
what do you think the results would be?" Peltz asked. He said he
questioned whether shareholders who had voted against Trian in
the proxy fight would do so again.
Peltz added: "We want management and the board to do a good
job. We'd rather be rich than right."
Bill Ackman, head of $20 billion hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management, said at the conference that Peltz's biggest
mistake in the DuPont proxy battle was that he waited "too
long."
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Christian Plumb)