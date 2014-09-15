By Carey Gillam
Sept 15
Sept 15 DuPont will pay a $1.85 million penalty
to resolve allegations that the global chemical company did not
properly disclose the risks of using one of its herbicides,
leading to widespread damage to tree species through several
U.S. states.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered
DuPont to stop selling the herbicide, Imprelis, in August 2011
after the agency received more than 7,000 reports of tree damage
or death tied to its use. Damage to trees, primarily Norway
spruce and white pine, was reported throughout Indiana,
Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and several other
Midwest states.
DuPont, whose formal name is E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co,
made about 320 shipments of Imprelis in 2010 and 2011 before the
EPA ordered it to stop.
The company marketed the herbicide for lawn and turf
applications on residential and commercial lawns, golf courses,
sod farms, schools, parks, and athletic fields. It was designed
to control weeds such as dandelions, clover, thistle, plantains
and ground ivy.
The EPA found DuPont failed to submit reports on the
potential adverse effects of Imprelis, and sold it with labeling
that did not ensure its safe use.
"EPA's ability to protect the public from dangerous
pesticides depends on companies complying with the legal
obligation to disclose information on the harmful effects
of chemicals," Cynthia Giles, EPA assistant administrator for
enforcement and compliance assurance, said in a statement on
Monday. "This case sends the message that illegally withholding
required information will be treated as a very serious
violation."
DuPont said it was not admitting any liability in agreeing
to pay the penalty.
"Responsible product stewardship is one of DuPont's core
values and we are pleased to have this matter behind us," the
company said in a statement.
Last month DuPont agreed to pay a fine of $1.275 million and
spend an estimated $2.3 million more to settle claims by U.S.
officials that it failed to prevent toxic releases of hazardous
substances in West Virginia.
