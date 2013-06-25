June 25 Chemical conglomerate DuPont said
on Tuesday that it is expanding its research into new products
for food, agriculture and alternative energy, opening a new
"innovation center" in Iowa.
The innovation center, which joins a chain of international
locations, is aimed at using its global network of scientific
research to more quickly come to market with "local solutions,"
DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman said in a
statement.
DuPont, which had sales of $34.8 billion last year, is
racing rivals to roll out new products for food and energy needs
for a growing global population.
The new innovation facility is located in Johnston, Iowa,
home to DuPont's Pioneer Hi-Bred business unit, which focuses on
agricultural products. It is the 12th developed by DuPont and
the second for the company in the United States. Others are
located in Michigan, and in Turkey, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, India,
Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Switzerland.
The opening of the innovation center comes as DuPont is also
planning to break ground on a $38 million expanded research
facility in Johnston later this year. The 180,000-square-foot
expansion will house about 400 of about 4,000 DuPont Pioneer
research employees.
As well, DuPont is pushing ahead with a $200 million
cellulosic ethanol plant in Iowa that should be completed in
2014 and have the capacity to generate 30 million gallons of
biofuel annually from corn stover residues.