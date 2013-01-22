Jan 22 DuPont, the most valuable U.S. chemical maker, said its fourth-quarter profit had fallen 70 percent, due in part to a steep drop in demand for titanium dioxide paint pigment.

The company posted net income of $111 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $373 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell less than 1 percent to $7.33 billion.

DuPont expects to earn $3.85 to $4.05 per share in 2013, on sales of $36 billion.