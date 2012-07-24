July 24 Chemical maker DuPont posted a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher costs offset a jump in revenue.

The company posted net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.48 per share during the second quarter.

Revenue rose to $11.28 billion from $10.49 billion.