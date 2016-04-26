Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 DuPont said on Tuesday it expected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's review of its proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co would be completed by the end of June.
The two chemical companies agreed to combine in an all-stock merger in December, valued at $130 billion at the time, in a first step towards breaking up into three separate businesses.
"We continue to expect to complete the merger in the second half of 2016, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals," DuPont Chief Executive Edward Breen said on a post-earnings call.
DuPont said last month that the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and materials to assess the merger.
Breen on Tuesday did not say when the companies expect the DoJ to finish its review.
DuPont on Monday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised its 2016 profit forecast, citing a weakening of the dollar against "most currencies."
DuPont shares were up about 1 percent at $66.64 before the bell on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, they had fallen by about 7 percent over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag