July 23 Chemicals maker DuPont said it was looking to sell or spin off its performance chemicals unit, which includes its paint pigments business.

The company reported a 13 percent drop in net income to $1.03 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.18 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales at DuPont, the largest U.S. chemical maker by market value, fell 1 percent to $9.8 billion.