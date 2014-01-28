Jan 28 DuPont's fourth-quarter profit doubled, driven by strong insecticide sales in Latin America and earlier seed shipments in North America, and the company announced a new $5 billion share buyback program.

The net income attributable to DuPont rose to $185 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $92 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the largest U.S. chemical maker by market value rose 3.5 percent to $7.84 billion.