Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
July 26Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $940 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $7.06 billion, the company said on Tuesday.
DuPont is merging with Dow Chemical Co in an all-stock deal - a first step toward breaking up the combined company into three separate businesses focused on agriculture, material science and specialty products. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.