By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 24 DuPont said on Thursday it will
spin off its titanium dioxide unit into a separately traded
public company within 18 months, yielding to intense pressure
from Wall Street to divest the volatile business.
Spinning off the performance chemicals business, which also
sells refrigerants, would allow DuPont to focus more on
specialty materials and agriculture, two growth areas.
The unit makes titanium dioxide, a popular pigment found in
products ranging from car paint to sunscreen. Prices for the
product, which alone accounted more than a fifth of the
company's 2012 revenue, have been on a roller-coaster for the
past several years, wildly affecting DuPont's profit and stock
price.
"Investors love the business on the way up," DuPont Chief
Executive Ellen Kullman said in a December 2012 interview with
Reuters about the unit. "But investors don't like the turns.
Turns are hard to predict in the Ti02 market."
Kullman, who ran the titanium dioxide business in the 1990s,
has previously championed DuPont's decision to increase capacity
by building a new plant due to start production by 2014.
Yet investors have agitated for months about DuPont's low
stock price compared with those of rivals Monsanto and
BASF. While DuPont is the second-largest seed maker
after Monsanto, its stock trades at a large discount to its
rival.
On several recent quarterly earnings conference calls,
DuPont executives have faced numerous questions from investors
and analysts about the future of the performance chemicals
business within DuPont.
As early as last year, top Wall Street analysts tracking
DuPont, including Deutsche Bank's David Begleiter and
BGC Partners' Mark Gulley, called for the company to divest the
titanium dioxide business.
Earlier this summer Trian Fund Management, headed by Nelson
Peltz, disclosed a stake of 5.78 million shares in DuPont,
saying the stock was undervalued and had potential to grow.
Peltz did not disclose publicly how he sought to increase value
at DuPont, though many Wall Street analysts speculated he sought
a breakup of the company or spinoff of major units.
DuPont said it has been exploring the divestment of the unit
for some time. "We've been exploring strategic options for
Performance Chemicals for more than a year. In fact, the
transformation of DuPont began in 2009 under the new management
team" when Ellen Kullman became CEO, said Nick Fanandakis,
DuPont's chief financial officer.
DuPont said its existing shareholders will own 100 percent
of the performance chemicals business after the spinoff. The
spinoff would likely reduce fourth-quarter earnings by a penny
to 2 cents per share.
Executives have not been chosen for the new unit, though
existing unit leaders, including Executive Vice President Mark
Vergnano, are likely to remain, Fanandakis said in an interview.
Kullman will remain DuPont's CEO and no job cuts are planned
for the unit's 7,500 workers, he said. The new company will
assume a "commensurate" share of DuPont's current debt load and
expects to have a low investment-grade credit rating, he said.
The spinoff will take 18 months to review unit financials,
audit them, and separate other business functions, Fanandakis
said.
"There's a lot of things that have to be done," he said.
The combined quarterly dividend payments of both DuPont and
the spun-off company will equal the currently quarterly payout
of 45 cents, DuPont said in a statement.
"It's not cutting (the dividend), it's reapportioning,"
Fanandakis said.
DuPont expects the new business to have annual sales of
roughly $7.2 billion after the deal closes and its remaining
businesses to have annual sales of $28 billion.
Shares of DuPont rose 2.6 percent to $63 in after-hours
trading. The stock has gained 37 percent so far this year.