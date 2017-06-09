BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.
DuPont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 Digital Realty shares per share held, the companies said on Friday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC