June 9 Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.

DuPont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 Digital Realty shares per share held, the companies said on Friday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)