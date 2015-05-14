HOUSTON May 14 Four workers died at in a
November lethal gas release at a DuPont chemical plant
because the company failed to provide them proper protections,
the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration said on
Thursday.
"Four people lost their lives and their families lost loved
ones because DuPont did not have proper safety procedures in
place," said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational
Safety and Health David Michaels.
The four workers died after being overhelmed by methyl
mercaptain was released inside a building at the LaPorte, Texas,
chemical plant on Nov. 15
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade)