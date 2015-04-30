* Glass Lewis joins ISS in backing Peltz
April 30 DuPont criticized Glass Lewis
for backing activist investor Nelson Peltz's demand for a board
seat, saying the proxy advisory firm had reached the "wrong
conclusion".
Glass Lewis's statement comes days after ISS also
recommended board seats for Peltz and John Myers, who has been
nominated by the investor's hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP.
Glass Lewis did not recommend any of Trian's other three
nominees.
"We are very pleased that the two leading proxy advisory
firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have recognized that change is
warranted at DuPont," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.
The chemical maker has said it is prepared to add Myers to
its board, but has refused to give a board seat to Peltz.
The company has also rejected the investor's demand to split
its volatile materials business from more stable units such as
agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.
Glass Lewis agreed with DuPont's rejection of Trian's
break-up plan.
" ... Fairly convincing to us that a break up of DuPont at
this juncture is likely not the best alternative to enhance
shareholder value," Glass Lewis wrote in a report.
However, the advisory firm concurred with Trian's criticism
of DuPont's earnings performance.
"We believe shareholders should be concerned with
management's inability in recent years to meet its own long-term
growth targets or its initial earnings guidance in any of the
last three years," Glass Lewis said.
DuPont reported a fall in first-quarter sales last week and
said it expects 2015 operating profit to be at the low end of
its previously forecast range of $4.00-$4.20 due to a
higher-than-expected foreign currency impact.
"We believe Trian has identified legitimate concerns at
DuPont, primarily related to operational execution and
management accountability," the proxy firm said on Wednesday.
