Feb 3 DuPont has interviewed activist
investment firm Trian Fund Management LP's slate of directors,
including its founder Nelson Peltz, according to people familiar
with the matter, a step that could lead to a compromise with the
chemical company.
DuPont hosted the interviews at its Wilmington, Delaware,
headquarters last week, the people said, asking not to be
identified because the meetings were confidential.
Representatives for DuPont and Trian declined to comment.
Trian announced its intent to nominate its chief executive
Peltz and three others to DuPont's board in a Jan. 8 letter to
the company. While DuPont has said it would review the
nominations, the interviews represent the first sign that DuPont
is taking concrete steps to assess their candidacy.
(Reporting by Mike Stone)