March 23 DuPont, which is embroiled in a proxy war with activist investor Trian Fund Management LP for board seats, said it would hold its annual shareholder meeting on May 13.

Trian has proposed adding its Chief Executive Nelson Peltz and another nominee to DuPont's board and two other nominees to the board of a unit the chemical company plans to spin off. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)