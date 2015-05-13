UPDATE 2-New Mountain Capital's Avantor to buy lab supplies company VWR
* VWR down 3.4 pct premarket
May 13 DuPont is expected to win a proxy fight against activist investor Nelson Peltz for board seats but the vote is likely to be very close, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Peltz's Trian Fund Management is seeking four seats on DuPont's board. (www.cnbc.com/id/102674781)
The company's shareholder meeting is under way. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 5 Britain said on Friday it could introduce a scrappage scheme to get the most polluting cars and vans off its roads and charge some drivers of old vehicles to enter parts of the country, as it strives to improve air quality.