(Adds DuPont's legal adviser in last paragraph)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. May 13 DuPont repelled
a board challenge from activist investor Nelson Peltz on
Wednesday, dealing him a surprising blow after shareholders
backed all 12 directors nominated by the U.S. chemical
conglomerate's management.
Peltz's Trian Fund Management had sought four seats on the
board, including one for himself, and had pushed the
213-year-old company to split its businesses to unlock more
value for shareholders.
DuPont stock closed down 6.8 percent at $69.33, making it
the top percentage loser in the Standard & Poor's 500 index
. This was the stock's biggest single-day decline since
October 2012, and, with 33.5 million shares changing hands, this
was the busiest trading day in the company's history.
The vote ends a high-stakes corporate drama that revved up
in January when Trian announced its dissident slate. The hedge
fund holds a 2.7 percent stake in DuPont, making it the
company's fifth-largest shareholder.
DuPont won the backing of three of its largest shareholders,
Vanguard Group, State Street Global and BlackRock Institutional
Trust, which are index funds, according to a source close to the
matter. Trian won the majority of non-index institutions and
would have prevailed had one of those three index funds voted
differently, the source said.
DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman said the
company spent several months explaining to investors how it is
retooling its business. A key focus has been the planned spinoff
of its performance chemicals business, which supplies titanium
dioxide products and Teflon coatings, in the coming weeks.
"We don't tell our story well enough and have undergone a
lot of change," Kullman told reporters at the annual meeting,
which drew 400 shareholders in DuPont's hometown of Wilmington,
Delaware.
DuPont, which said it spent $15 million on its shareholder
campaign, also reached out to its retail investor base, which
accounts for more than a third of shares.
"They normally don't vote as often as they should, but
apparently we got their attention this time, and they were
active," Kullman said.
Peltz acknowledged the need to spend more time with retail
investors and index funds. But he said DuPont had already made
important changes, including cost cuts and a share buyback, at
Trian's prompting. "We don't believe these things would have
occurred without our involvement," he said.
Before the meeting, it seemed as if Peltz would attain at
least some success in the proxy fight. Trian's alternate slate
had won at least partial public backing from proxy advisory
firms such as ISS, as well as the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, which owns 3.6 million DuPont shares.
DuPont's victory could be a model for how other chief
executives could try to fend off activist investors, experts
said.
SHADOW MANAGEMENT
DuPont, which had a market value of $68 billion as of
Tuesday, had warned that Trian would try to establish a "shadow
management" that would undermine the company's transformation.
Kullman, a 27-year DuPont veteran who has been CEO since
January 2009, is also targeting another $1.3 billion in annual
cost savings by the end of 2017. But growth challenges remain.
DuPont last month reported that first-quarter sales fell 9
percent, their biggest decline in five quarters.
Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which owns 900,000 DuPont
shares, voted for the company's nominees partly because
management seemed to be aware of a need for more cost cuts and
improvements in operational efficiency, said portfolio manager
Grayson Witcher.
Trian first approached DuPont nearly two years ago with ways
it said the company could improve its operating performance,
according to a filing.
Often, the $11 billion fund works behind the scenes during
an activist campaign. Trian has won board seats at companies
including Legg Mason Inc and more recently Bank of New
York Mellon Corp in settlements rather than through proxy
contests.
Trian had pushed DuPont for a more significant break-up:
separating its agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial
biosciences units from those businesses with strong cash flows
but that are more volatile. Trian had also said recently that it
was not wedded to any specific strategy.
DuPont had offered Trian one seat on the board to resolve
the proxy fight, but insisted that Peltz could not be the
nominee.
Peltz said on Wednesday that he would monitor DuPont's
performance and that the stock price could nearly double to $120
by the end of 2017.
Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst James Sheehan said he
expected Trian to keep agitating for change.
"If DuPont's financial performance stumbles," he said, "they
can easily mount this proxy fight again and possibly prevail."
However, analysts speculated that Wednesday's drop in DuPont
shares stemmed partly from anticipation that Peltz will soon
unload his stake.
Evercore Partners Inc and Goldman Sachs were
DuPont's financial advisers. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom LLP was the company's legal adviser.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru, Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, and David Gaffen and Nadia Damouni in
New York; Writing by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Lisa Von Ahn)