* Says would have considered Trian nominee but not full
slate
* Trian sticks to demand for Peltz addition to board
* Investor says move 'draws a line in the sand'
(Adds comment from DuPont investor)
By Swetha Gopinath
Feb 5 DuPont said on Thursday it rebuffed
an attempt by activist shareholder Trian Fund Management to put
its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, on the chemical maker's
board, instead naming two of its own nominees as directors.
The move appears to set the stage for a proxy battle with
Trian, which is seeking board seats to turn up the pressure on
the company to break up and continued to insist that all four of
its nominees be added to the board.
DuPont said it remained open to a dialogue with Peltz and
would have considered a Trian nominee as a potential addition to
its board if the fund had agreed to withdraw its slate of
nominees.
"We are disappointed that you refused to consider any path
forward that did not involve putting you personally on the
board," DuPont said in a letter to Peltz, according to a
regulatory filing.
Trian later responded by saying that while it respected the
records of "stockholder value creation" of DuPont's latest board
nominees, Tyco International Plc Chairman Edward Breen
and former LyondellBasell Industries NV Chief Executive
James Gallogly, there was more to be done to unlock "significant
further value for shareholders."
Specifically, it urged DuPont to acquiesce to the
appointment of its full slate of board nominees including Peltz
himself "based on their strong track records of value creation,
relevant operating expertise, and new and different
perspectives."
Trian and investment funds it manages own 24.3 million
shares in the company formally known as E I du Pont de Nemours
and Co, equivalent to a 2.68 percent stake.
One large investor in Dupont said he was surprised at the
company's resistance to a more thorough board shakeup as
happened at DuPont rival Dow Chemical Co, which recently
averted a proxy fight with Dan Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point
LLC, by agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.
"This really draws a line in the sand that I think is hard
to go back from and I think it is likely to become more heated
between now and the shareholder meeting," said the investor, who
wished to remain anonymous because he is not permitted to speak
to the media. "One of the things we will weigh in our analysis
is are both people being reasonable in their demands?"
DuPont has repeatedly rejected Peltz's proposal that it
split itself, highlighting the benefits of keeping its units
together.
The company, however, is spinning off its performance
chemicals business, which makes materials such as Teflon and
represents nearly 20 percent of revenue.
DuPont said Breen and Gallogly, neither of whom were among
Trian's nominees, are experienced in corporate restructuring.
Their appointment on Thursday keeps the number of directors
unchanged at 14.
Breen, who was CEO of Tyco from 2002 to 2012, oversaw two
break-ups of the company. Gallogly guided LyondellBasell out of
bankruptcy within a year.
The duo replace Curtis Crawford and Richard Brown, who will
initially serve as consultants to the performance chemicals
unit. Brown will serve as non-executive chairman after the
separation of the unit, named Chemours Co.
DuPont's shares rose 3.1 percent to close at $76.00 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, its highest
close in over 16 years.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone and Jessica Toonkel in New
York; Editing by Don Sebastian, Savio D'Souza and Christian
Plumb)