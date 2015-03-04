March 3 DuPont on Tuesday rejected a push
to let shareholders split their votes between company-backed
directors and those nominated by activist investors in an
escalating proxy battle with Nelson Peltz.
Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has been publicly critical
of the company's performance and requested DuPont use a tool
called a universal proxy, which has played a key role in company
shake-ups.
A traditional proxy uses white cards that contain the
company-backed nominees or gold cards that list the shareholder
nominees. The universal proxy allows shareholders to split their
vote if they are not fully convinced of either party during a
proxy battle.
DuPont said a universal proxy could compromise access and
accuracy and issuing the card to all 600,000 individual
shareholders could be cumbersome. A date for the shareholder
meeting has not been set. Last year it was April 23.
The universal card played a key role in billionaire activist
investor William Ackman's loss to Target Corp in 2009
and his successful shakeup of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's
board a few years later.
Peltz's Trian said it was disappointed that DuPont chose to
limit shareholder choice.
DuPont said on Tuesday it had consulted with experts and
believes the use of a traditional proxy card remains the most
reliable and accurate process for electing directors. (1.usa.gov/1F6n3vY)
The industrial conglomerate said the use of a universal
proxy card would also not allow holders to sign and return
voting forms without marking a preference.
Trian, which owns a 2.68 percent stake in DuPont, has urged
shareholders to vote for Peltz and three other nominees to the
company's board.
DuPont has repeatedly snubbed Trian's demand and instead
named two of its own nominees as directors in February.
Trian, which had previously called for a break-up of DuPont,
said in February it was "open-minded" about keeping the company
together, but criticized it for failing to meet earnings and
revenue targets.
DuPont shares closed down marginally at $78.07 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
