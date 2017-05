March 12 Chemical company DuPont had offered Trian Fund Management LP one board seat, but that was not enough, the hedge fund's chief executive Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday.

Trian, which holds 24.6 million shares in DuPont, wants to nominate two members to DuPont's board and another two to the board of DuPont's spinoff company, Chemours, Peltz said.

"I said that didn't work then, it's not working now." (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)