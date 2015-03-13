March 13 DuPont rejected hedge fund
Trian's proposal of four nominees, according to a letter to
activist investor Nelson Peltz from the company's board on
Friday.
Trian wants two of its nominees, including Peltz, on the
DuPont Board and two on the Chemours Board, Dupont said.
The letter follows Peltz's call with DuPont Chief Executive
Ellen Kullman on March 11, the company said. (1.usa.gov/18jzhqi)
Trian, which holds 24.6 million shares in DuPont, has been
urging DuPont to split its volatile materials business from the
rest of the company, an offer DuPont has repeatedly rejected.
DuPont said on Wednesday that it would add one of Trian's
nominees, John Myers, to its board.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)