By Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka

April 27 U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS recommended that DuPont shareholders vote in favor of Nelson Peltz joining the company's board, a shot in the arm for the activist investor ahead of voting on May 13.

DuPont's shares rose 4.6 percent to close at $74.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are very pleased with the ISS endorsement," Peltz told CNBC.

However, ISS said it was "unclear" if the chemical conglomerate should be broken up, as demanded by the activist investor.

The proxy firm recommended that shareholders vote for another Trian Fund Management LP nominee, John Myers, but did not back Trian's other two nominees.

DuPont had said earlier it was prepared to accept Myers.

ISS had reached the "wrong conclusion" in failing to recommend that shareholders vote for all 12 of DuPont's directors, the company said.

DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has rejected his demand to split the company's volatile materials business from the more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.

"Arguably the biggest question raised in this entire proxy contest - should DuPont be broken up? ... We don't know, and neither does anyone else outside the DuPont boardroom," ISS said in a report.

Trian, DuPont's fifth-largest shareholder with a 2.7 percent stake, has for months criticized DuPont's underperformance and has called on the board to be more accountable.

ISS appeared to side with Peltz's criticism.

"Operating efficiency is not what it should be, yet instead of addressing the core issues, the board and management, at least in their communications with shareholders, are more inclined to obfuscation than accountability," ISS said.

ISS's comments carry weight with institutional investors as it is the largest proxy adviser for such investors.

Institutional investors account for about two-thirds of DuPont's shareholder base, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The recommendation may persuade some investors who may have been on the fence to vote for Trian, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst James Sheehan said.

ISS's recommendation comes a week after DuPont reported a fall in first-quarter sales and lowered its annual profit forecast due to a higher-than-expected foreign currency impact.

DuPont investors will vote on the nominees on May 13 at the annual shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)