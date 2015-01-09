Jan 8 Trian Fund Management L.P., one of
DuPont's largest shareholders, nominated its chief
executive Nelson Peltz and three other members to DuPont's
board.
Investment funds managed by Trian currently own 24.3 million
DuPont shares valued at about $1.8 billion, Trian Fund said on
Thursday.
In September, Trian Fund urged DuPont to break itself up,
saying that efforts already under way at the industrial
conglomerate to shed some of its businesses were not enough to
fix what it called the company's "underperformance."
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)