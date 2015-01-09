Jan 8 Trian Fund Management L.P., one of DuPont's largest shareholders, nominated its chief executive Nelson Peltz and three other members to DuPont's board.

Investment funds managed by Trian currently own 24.3 million DuPont shares valued at about $1.8 billion, Trian Fund said on Thursday.

In September, Trian Fund urged DuPont to break itself up, saying that efforts already under way at the industrial conglomerate to shed some of its businesses were not enough to fix what it called the company's "underperformance." (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)