NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. jurors on Friday ordered
DuPont to pay an additional $500,000 in punitive damages
to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure
to a toxic chemical used to make Teflon at one of its plants,
according to a lawyer for the plaintiff.
The same jury in Ohio federal court had awarded plaintiff
David Freeman $5.1 million in compensatory damages on Wednesday.
It is the second trial in which a jury has found DuPont liable
for claims involving exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid, known
as PFOA or C-8, which is used to make products such as Teflon
non-stick cookware, and the first time a jury has found that the
company's "actual malice" warranted an award of punitive
damages.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye)