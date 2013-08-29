Aug 29 DuPont Fabros Technology Inc :
* Announces 11.7 megawatts of new Fortune 50 leasing,
commencement of a new development, land acquisition and 2013
guidance increase
* Increased the low end from the prior FFO range of $1.82 to
$1.92 per share to $1.88 to $1.92 per share
* Executed a new lease totaling 6.83 megawatts with an existing
super wholesale Fortune 50 customer
* FY 2013 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Low end of the 2013 guidance range excludes any impacts from
the contemplated refinancing of the $550 million unsecured notes