May 24 Duracell has failed in its effort to
dismiss a lawsuit claiming it violated Energizer Holdings Inc's
trademark rights by using a pink bunny on battery
packages that closely resembled the sunglass-clad, drum-beating
Energizer Bunny.
In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson
in St. Louis said Duracell, recently bought by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, must face claims that its bunny
confuses consumers and irreparably harms Energizer, which has
used a bunny mascot since 1989.
Energizer said it has spent hundreds of millions of dollars
using its bunny to market its batteries, using the slogan that
both "keep going and going and going."
Duracell called Energizer's lawsuit a "thinly veiled"
attempt to renegotiate a January 1992 agreement limiting
Duracell's use of a bunny in U.S. and Canadian marketing.
It also said many Duracell batteries are made at lower cost
in other countries, and that it was should not be liable if
distributors send them lawfully to the United States, where a
"Duracell Bunny" is incompatible with its branding strategy.
But in a May 18 decision, the judge said such assertions are
not a "proper basis" for dismissing the three-month-old lawsuit,
and that Energizer's trademark claims could succeed if Duracell
had a close relationship with its distributors.
Jackson also dismissed claims against former Duracell parent
Procter & Gamble Co and its Gillette unit, finding no
sign they sold batteries or were involved in the 1992 agreement.
Gillette bought Duracell in 1996, and P&G bought Gillette in
2005.
A Duracell spokesman had no immediate comment on Tuesday.
Energizer spokeswoman Jackie Burwitz said that company does not
discuss current litigation.
Berkshire acquired Bethel, Connecticut-based Duracell on
Feb. 29 in exchange for about $4.2 billion of P&G stock. It also
assumed about $1.8 billion of cash.
Energizer has offices in Town and Country, Missouri, a St.
Louis suburb. It separately announced on Tuesday that it agreed
to buy HandStands Holding Corp, which makes car air fresheners,
from private equity firm Trivest Partners for $340 million.
The case is Energizer Brands LLC v Procter & Gamble Co et
al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No.
16-00223.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)