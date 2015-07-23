BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had approved Berkshire Hathaway's
purchase of Procter & Gamble's Duracell battery unit.
The Commission said in a statement the proposed acquisition
would not raise competition concerns given the absence of
horizontal overlaps and the existence of numerous competitors in
the vertically related market where the parties are active.
Berkshire Hathaway, owned by billionaire Warren Buffet,
announced in November that it was paying P&G with $4.7 billion
of shares it owns in the world's largest consumer products
company.
