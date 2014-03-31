March 31 Durata Therapeutics Inc's drug to treat acute bacterial skin infections shows substantial evidence of safety and efficacy, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Monday.

The panel voted unanimously in favor of the drug, dalbavancin, paving the way for its approval. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its expert panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)