Oct 6 Drugmaker Actavis Plc said it would acquire Durata Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at about $675 million.

Actavis' offer of $23 per share represents a premium of 66 percent to Durata stock's closing price on Friday.

The deal includes additional cash payments of up to $5 per share if certain milestones for Durata's lead drug, dalvance, are achieved, the companies said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)