BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Duros SA :
* Republishes financial statements for Q3
* Announces that the Athens Stock Exchange lifted temporary suspension of trading of the Co's shares Source text: bit.ly/12GfoaW
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016