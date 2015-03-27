BRIEF-Master Glory says unit enters into acquisition agreement with Dong Bo
* Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) has entered into acquisition agreement with vendor
AMSTERDAM, March 27 The Dutch government said on Friday it had delayed a decision on when to privatise ABN Amro bank over a dispute about executive pay.
The move by Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem comes after a decision by the bank's supervisory board to increase the base salaries of most managers. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON, May 11 A former London oil and gas trader has been ordered to pay his estranged British wife 453 million pounds ($583 million)- 41.5 percent of his wealth - in one of the biggest divorce settlements in English legal history.