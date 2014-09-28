AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 Two children were killed and
at least 15 injured on Sunday when a giant pick-up truck span
out of control and drove into the audience while attempting to
perform a stunt demonstration in the eastern Dutch town of
Haaksbergen, local media reported.
A video published on Facebook showed the so-called monster
truck riding over a row of parked vehicles as part of the
demonstration, before losing control and ploughing over the
barriers behind which the spectators were standing.
Hans Gerritsen, the town's mayor, was reported by Dutch
public television as saying two children had been killed and at
least 15 were injured, five of them seriously.
Helicopter ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the
accident from across the entire region, including from
neighbouring Germany, local media reported.
