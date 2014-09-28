(Updates casualty figures)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 Three people were killed,
including a child, when a giant pick-up truck span out of
control while attempting to perform a stunt demonstration in the
Dutch city of Haaksbergen on Sunday, Dutch public television
quoted the local mayor as saying.
Hans Gerritsen, mayor of the eastern city, said at least a
dozen people were injured, five of them seriously.
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were casualties but
could not say how many.
A video published on Facebook showed the so-called monster
truck driving over a row of cars lined up for the stunt before
losing control and ploughing over the barriers behind which the
spectators were standing.
Helicopter ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the
accident from across the entire region, including from
neighbouring Germany, local media reported.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)