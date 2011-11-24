By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Nov 24 Ever wanted to meet and
greet your loved ones at the airport to be sure they don't miss
you in the crowds?
Then try Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, which now has the
world's first vending machine capable of printing out
personalised giant canvas banners in just a few minutes.
You can pick your message, whether that is "Missed you
Mummy", "I love you", "Will you marry me?", or anything else
that makes you stand out from the crowd, choose the font and
background design, pay between four and 15 euros
($19.98)depending on the length of the banner, and hit the
button.
"We came up with the idea because when we were at the
airport we'd see all these people welcoming their friends and
family with their own banners made of bed sheets and we thought
what a hassle using sheets, wouldn't it just be easier to make
the banner at the airport," BannerXpress's co-founder Thibaud
Bruna told Reuters on Thursday.
Bruna's first machine, which was three years in the making,
made its debut at Schiphol on Thursday. If the waterproof
banners prove popular, he hopes to install the vending machines
in other locations.
"We hope have them in other airports, but also in stadiums
for sporting and music events," Bruna said.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
