AMSTERDAM Nov 26 The Dutch government announced
plans to cap bonuses and limit severance payments in the
country's scandal-scarred banking industry on Tuesday, seeking
to remove what it described as incentives for excessive
risk-taking.
The plans, which must still pass through parliament, are
stricter than a proposed Europe-wide cap on banker bonuses but
could prove popular in the Netherlands, where banker pay has
come in for harsh public criticism.
"The new European rules to set limits on pay do not go far
enough in my opinion," said Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem
in a statement. "The time for excessive bonuses and severance
pay has passed."
The government plans to cap bonuses in the country's
financial sector at no more than 20 percent of an employee's
total salary. The cap would apply to everybody working for Dutch
financial firms, though there would be exceptions.
Dutch bank employees based in EU countries other than the
Netherlands would see bonuses capped at 100 percent of salary,
and outside the EU bonuses could run to 200 percent of salary.
"Around the world, perverse remuneration incentives are seen
as one of the causes of the financial crisis," Dijsselbloem said
in a letter to parliament explaining the proposals.
"It's about incentives that can lead to taking undesirable
and irresponsible risks, and incentives that can lead to the
customer's interests being ignored, as well as to a one-sided
focus on the short term," he added.
The plan would also ban guaranteed bonuses and set strict
conditions for severance payments for bank employees. Senior
managers' severance pay would be limited to one year's salary.
The Dutch banking sector once numbered several front-rank
global players including ING and ABN Amro but is now a
domestically-focused shadow of its former self.
ING, once a major investment bank, was forced to sell assets
around the globe to recoup losses and pay back the taxpayer
after being bailed out at the height of the financial crisis.
ABN Amro, which was sold to Britain's RBS at the height of the
boom, was bought back by the Dutch state after RBS got into
difficulties. It remains publicly owned.
Earlier this month, Rabobank, the only major Dutch bank that
did not need a state rescue in the aftermath of the 2008
financial crisis, was fined 1 billion dollars for its part in
the Libor scandal, in which bank employees manipulated lending
markets by feeding false interest rates to other market players.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)