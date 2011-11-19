AMSTERDAM Nov 19 The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) has intervened at some Dutch banks' governance models to improve management and risk awareness, the Central Bank's President Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Saturday.

After a survey of corporate culture and behaviour at seven Dutch banks, the central bank discussed "improvement points" with some of them, leading to changes in the banks' corporate governance models, Knot told Dutch daily De Volkskrant.

"Bank executives have to be more reflective. Some boards are too much in the grip of group-think, which can lead to collective optimism and underestimation of risks," Knot was quoted as saying.

The central bank also ordered change of one bank's remuneration policy because it did not meet the central bank's standards, Knot said.

Due to legal confidentiality obligations Knot could name any of the banks, the paper said.

The biggest Dutch banks are unlisted Rabobank, ING , state-owned ABN AMRO, SNS Bank, and Van Lanschot.

The Dutch central bank was criticised last year by a parliamentary investigation committee, which said the supervisor could have done more to prevent the failures of small Dutch lender DSB and Icesave, a branch of a collapsed Icelandic bank.

Knot became the new central bank president in July after Nout Wellink's second tenure had ended, and Knot got the task to change the central bank's culture and have it intervene quicker when needed. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)