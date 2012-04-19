AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch hedge funds and stock
market speculators will be required to meet minimum capital
requirements, and have adequate risk management in place to
safeguard financial stability, the country's finance minister
said on Thursday.
The Dutch government has proposed new regulations for the
domestic financial sector over the past year after it paid out
some 40 billion euros ($53 billion) to rescue local banks and
insurers during the 2008 credit crisis.
ABN AMRO had to be nationalised -- the finance ministry
plans eventually to privatise it -- while ING, Aegon
and SNS Reaal received almost 14 billion euros
of state aid in total. Only Aegon has repaid in full.
"The 2008 credit crisis made clear that we cannot continue
on the old road. These historic events require historic reforms.
Something really has to change in the financial sector," finance
minister Jan Kees de Jager said on his blog.
He sent a third package of regulations to parliament, of
which the most important focus was supervision of stock market
speculators, he said.
"I want more clarity of the wheeling and dealing of these
fast boys and girls. This will enable me to look behind the
scenes and prevent surprises," De Jager said.
Except in certain cases, investment funds -- including hedge
funds -- will face a higher minimum capital requirement. This
will be at least 125,000 euros plus 0.02 percent of assets
managed above 250 million euros, De Jager said in a letter to
parliament.
Currently, funds need 125,000 euros for assets under
management below 250 million euros, or 225,000 euros when assets
top 250 million euros.
The Dutch central bank will also have the power to limit
leveraged finance if this is needed to safeguard financial
stability, De Jager said.
The lower house of parliament accepted laws in February
which limit bonus payments and give regulators the power to
nationalise, or force the sale of bank or insurance assets, when
such a company runs into trouble.
It also voted in favour of forcing companies to change their
accountant at least every eight years.
The Dutch senate, or upper house, still has to approve this
proposal and the set of laws which passed the lower house in
February.
De Jager also wants to pass two new bank taxes through
parliament, one that plans to tax debt by 0.011 to 0.022 percent
and raise 300 million euros a year, and one to fund a deposit
guarantee scheme that aims to raise 4 billion euros over a
longer period.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Hulmes)