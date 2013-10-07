AMSTERDAM Oct 7 Economic recovery in the
Netherlands is being held up by weak bank lending, while
wrangling over austerity policies is creating undesirable
political uncertainty, the central bank said on Monday.
The Netherlands is one of the few euro zone countries still
in recession, although the central bank expects the economy to
have returned to moderate growth in the third quarter.
In its semi-annual review of the stability of the Dutch
financial sector, the bank also said non-performing loan volumes
were still rising as a percentage of banks' total assets.
"There are signs that Dutch banks are restricting lending in
an attempt to strengthen their balance sheets," the central bank
said in the report, adding that strict credit policies could be
lowering credit growth by 2 to 4 percentage points.
Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said that while
there are encouraging signs of a recovery and rebalancing,
significant credit risks to the banks remain.
"The Dutch banking sector significantly strengthened its
capital buffers in the past year," Knot told journalists on
Monday.
"Step by step things are headed in the right direction, but
we are not there yet and the weak economic recovery remains a
risk to further strengthening of balance sheets."
The continued reluctance of banks to lend to businesses and
households is bad news for the Dutch economy, which is expected
to shrink by 1.25 percent this year.
The weakness of consumer demand is exacerbated by a property
market crisis and deep government spending cuts designed to
bring the budget deficit down below the European Union's 3
percent target, the bank said.
Political arguments over the spending cuts was the biggest
single problem at the moment, Knot told journalists.
"The most important risk to the Dutch economy is the
political situation. Let's hope that after eight quarters of
longing for economic recovery, it is not going to be put at risk
because there isn't enough political will to do what is
necessary to keep our government finances manageable," he said.
"The 6 billion in cuts is not going to lead to improvement
in the government finances in 2014. It will only lead to
preventing a situation whereby the government deficit will
increase in 2014," he added.
The number of non-performing problem loans in banks'
portfolios is also rising, most notably at small and medium
enterprises. Such loans as a percentage of total lending volumes
have doubled since 2009 to more than 5 percent.
But large businesses have also been falling behind in their
repayments, with businesses with exposure to the Netherlands'
troubled property market the most exposed.
"Loans to developers and managers of commercial real estate
count as risky," the central bank said.
The central bank also said Dutch financial institutions were
vulnerable to growing online security threats.
The Dutch banking sector was badly hit by the global
financial crisis in 2008, when the state was forced to buy
lender ABN Amro back from troubled British bank RBS.
It was also forced to pay out nearly 40 billion euros to
provide capital injections for banking and insurance group ING
, insurer Aegon and financial group SNS Reaal,
which was fully nationalised earlier this year after it was
unable to resolve problems in its real estate portfolio.
Five years later the Dutch global banks are shadows of their
former selves after numerous divestments and thousands of job
cuts have left them largely focused on their domestic market and
European backyard.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)