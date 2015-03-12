AMSTERDAM, March 12 The Dutch government said on
Thursday 30,000 chickens had been destroyed after bird flu was
identified at a free-range farm near the eastern town of
Barneveld.
In a statement, the government said it was still in the
process of determining the strain of the virus in question, but
that it was likely a mild form, unlike the highly pathogenic
strain that struck Dutch farms last year, when hundreds of
thousands of birds were destroyed.
"Since a low pathogenic H7 (influenza) variant can mutate
into a highly pathogenic variant, the affected farm was cleared
as quickly as possible" in accordance with European rules, the
government said.
The government imposed a poultry transport ban in a 1
kilometre radius of the farm, an area that contains 17 other
poultry farms.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby
Chopra)