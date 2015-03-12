(Adds details, context)
AMSTERDAM, March 12 The Dutch government said on
Thursday that 30,000 chickens had been destroyed after bird flu
was identified at a free-range farm near the eastern town of
Barneveld.
In a statement, the government said it was still determining
the strain of the virus in question, but that it was likely a
mild form and not the highly pathogenic strain that struck Dutch
farms last year.
Hundreds of thousands of birds were destroyed in response to
last year's outbreak, which experts estimated cost the Dutch
poultry industry at least 100 million euros.
"Since a low pathogenic H7 (influenza) variant can mutate
into a highly pathogenic variant, the affected farm was cleared
as quickly as possible" in accordance with European rules, the
government said.
The Netherlands is one of the world's largest agricultural
producers and its second largest agricultural exporter, selling
79 billion euros worth of goods abroad last year.
With so many farms packed in a small area, disease can
spread quickly.
The government imposed a three-week poultry transport ban in
a 1 kilometre (O.6 mile) radius of the affected farm, an area
that contains 17 other poultry farms.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom
