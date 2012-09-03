Palestinian grandfather, 81, sits high school exams (again)
HEBRON, West Bank A year into his ninth decade, Abdel-Qader Abu Ajameyah is studying hard and hoping for the best as he sits exams for his high school diploma.
AMSTERDAM Dutch police arrested and then released without charge a homeless man who triggered an alarm after breaking into a music shop to play the piano and get some sleep.
The 60-year-old man, who once studied music and is now homeless, smashed the music shop's window in the northern Dutch town of Assen in search of a place to sleep on Sunday.
A spokesman for the police in Assen said he played well.
"He told my colleagues he had studied the piano for seven years," Dirk Neef said.
The man was released without charge on Monday.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Paul Casciato)
NEW YORK Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an investment banker working on spreadsheets. Now, he blasts rapper Kendrick Lamar while harvesting crops from his own urban farm out of a shipping container in a Brooklyn parking lot.