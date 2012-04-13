By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, April 13 The Dutch government and its
ally are near to agreeing a multi-billion euro package of budget
cuts, media reported on Friday, a temporary respite in
political tensions that could have major repercussions for
Europe's crisis-fighting fiscal pact.
The aim is to cut 10 billion to 16 billion euros ($13
billion to $21 billion) to curb a bloated deficit that is in
danger of putting the Netherlands in the same boat as Spain and
Italy.
Disagreement over the budget has threatened the stability of
the minority government, raising concerns in European circles
that it could either have to find a new ally to muster a
parliamentary majority, or even collapse, leading to elections
and putting new parties in government.
That would make passage of the Europe-wide fiscal pact, a
key element of the European Union's attempts to solve its debt
crisis, in doubt.
Although not all countries need to approve the pact for it
to come into force, the Netherlands is a core member and one of
the largest economies.
There are still hurdles, however, both to the fiscal pact
and the budget.
Any package of spending cuts would need to be evaluated by
the government's economic think tank, the CPB, to ensure the
measures were sufficient to bring the budget deficit within the
European Commission's target of 3 percent of GDP.
The proposed cuts could be presented to the CPB early next
week, according to media reports, with a final deal possibly
agreed by April 20.
The Liberal-Christian Democrat minority coalition has
depended on Geert Wilders' Freedom Party, an anti-immigration,
eurosceptic group, for a slender one-seat majority in parliament
except on euro zone issues.
But that majority is no longer guaranteed after an MP quit
the Freedom Party in March to run as an independent.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has already sounded out one of the
smaller opposition parties, the Christian Union Reformed Party
(SGP), in an attempt to build a parliamentary majority for the
proposed cuts.
But economists said the political situation remains fragile
and that even with a budget agreement the government may not be
able to muster support in parliament for the EU fiscal compact.
ON A KNIFE-EDGE
Wilders shot down reports of a budget deal on Friday,
tweeting that it was "premature" to talk of agreement and it
"could go either way".
"I'm cautious, it's very much in the balance, although they
probably will get some sort of outline agreement by April 30,"
Alastair Newton, senior political analyst at Nomura in London,
said.
"But even if the government survives on the budget, it could
well fall on the fiscal compact. Given the euroscepticism of the
Dutch electorate, it could make any further euro zone support
impossible."
The Netherlands, long considered a core euro zone member, is
one of the bloc's hard-liners in demanding that struggling
countries such as Greece get their finances in order.
Now, however, the euro zone's fifth-largest economy has been
in recession since July, and is expected to contract 0.9 percent
this year - a bigger slump than all other euro zone states
barring those on the southern periphery. [nL6E8F22AR
The Dutch fiscal gap is forecast to be 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product next year without extra cuts. Under EU rules,
the Netherlands must cut the gap to 3 percent of economic output
next year.