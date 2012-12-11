* To decide in 2013 whether sticks to 3 pct target - FinMin
* FinMin says may consider additional budget measures
(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The new Dutch finance minister
declined on Tuesday to commit the country to bringing down its
budget deficit to the European limit of 3 percent of economic
output next year.
The Netherlands has been a strong advocate of fiscal
discipline to solve the euro zone's debt crisis, berating those
peripheral European countries that failed to take adequate
measures to cut their deficits and implement economic reforms.
But Jeroen Dijsselbloem, when asked on Dutch broadcaster RTL
7 whether he wanted to stick to the 3 percent budget deficit
target, said: "I will give this clarity early next year."
Dijsselbloem, a member of the Labour party who succeeded Jan
Kees de Jager after elections in September, showed signs of a
shift from his predecessor's hardline approach to Greece last
month, raising the option of giving it more time or lower
interest rates to reduce its debt burden.
The new coalition government, between Prime Minister Mark
Rutte's Liberal Party and the centre-left Labour Party, has
shown strong commitment to meeting the EU's 3 percent target in
the past, and plans to cut the deficit by 16 billion euros ($21
billion) by 2017.
The Netherlands has agreed with Brussels to bring down its
deficit to 3 percent or lower next year from a forecast 3.8
percent in 2012. As in many other euro zone countries, those
targets are being undermined by poor economic growth.
The central bank on Monday forecast a deficit of 3.5 percent
in 2013, increasing the risk of a downgrade of the Netherlands'
triple-A credit rating - one of just a handful of such sovereign
ratings left in the euro zone.
The Dutch economy, the euro zone's fifth largest, is likely
to have entered its third recession in three years this autumn,
hit by lower consumer spending and business investments, a slump
in house prices, austerity measures, and lower exports.
"The most important thing is that we have reforms, that we
bring in order the (debt) sustainability, and at the same time
move to a balanced budget. That remains our ambition,"
Dijsselbloem told RTL 7.
"We have to approach as closely as possible to a -0.5
percent deficit in 2017, which is a balanced budget by European
definition," Dijsselbloem said.
The government will wait for forecasts from the cabinet's
official economic forecaster to decide whether additional budget
cuts would be needed, Dijsselbloem told the broadcaster.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)