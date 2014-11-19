AMSTERDAM Nov 19 Euro zone countries should spend more if they can and only save if they need to get their budgets under control - and not the reverse, said the governor of the Dutch central bank, hitherto a strong proponent of fiscal discipline.

Speaking on Dutch public television's Nieuwsuur programme late on Tuesday, Klaas Knot said euro zone budgetary rules, which cap budget deficits at 3 percent, were sufficiently flexible to allow for more government spending.

"The problem is that the countries that want to make use of that flexibility are the ones that don't have the budgetary space to do so, while those that have the budgetary space - I'm thinking of Germany - don't want to use it at the moment. And that's the wrong way round," he said.

Germany has become increasingly isolated for its insistence on balancing its budget, as the weakness of the 18-country euro zone, which generates a fifth of world economic output, holds back a broader global revival led by the United States.

"There is a good case to be made, from the perspective of the Germany economy alone, and not necessarily just to protect the interests of the eurozone economy, for more investment in German infrastructure," Knot said.

Throughout the euro zone crisis, the Dutch government and central bank have been among the loudest proponents of fiscal discipline among the monetary block's members, implementing painful cuts and tax hikes at home even as the economy shrank.

Knot said warding off deflation and restoring growth were not tasks just for the ECB, saying it was up to governments, especially in southern Europe, to carry out labour market and public administration reforms to boost competitiveness. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)