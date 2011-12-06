AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Dutch chemicals companies
are growing increasingly cautious and holding back from
investing because of the uncertain economic and financial
environment in Europe, an industry group said in a report on
Tuesday.
The Dutch Chemical Industry Association, whose members
include paints group AkzoNobel and vitamins maker DSM
, said investment so far this year is up 90 percent
from a year ago.
But it warned that investment next year will decline 11
percent from 2011 levels because of the uncertainty.
Chemical sector sales rose more than 11 percent in the third
quarter from a year ago, largely a reflection of surging raw
material prices, the group added.
The chemicals industry is one of the most important export
sectors for the Netherlands, with annual turnover of about 47
billion euros.
(Reporting By Sara Webb)