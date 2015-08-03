AMSTERDAM Aug 3 Some 20 people were reported
injured when two cranes collapsed onto housing in a western
Dutch town on Monday as they attempted to hoist a large section
of a bridge into place across a waterway, the Dutch public
broadcaster said.
Footage posted on Twitter showed the cranes teetering and
then collapsing onto houses on one side of the waterway. The
houses, barely half the height of the cranes, appeared to have
been crushed by the falling cranes and the bridge section.
Emergency services in Alphen aan den Rijn confirmed the
accident on Twitter. "There are reports of several wounded," the
service tweeted. Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that 20
people were injured, many of them seriously.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt)