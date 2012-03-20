* Faces same fiscal challenge as Italy, Spain: think tank
* CPB says cuts, reforms needed to retain market confidence
* Dutch have led criticism of fiscal slippage in euro zone
* Economists see no risk yet for Dutch triple-A rating
* Say Brussels unlikely to grant Dutch fiscal leeway
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, March 20 The Netherlands is in the
same fiscal boat as the leading peripheral euro zone states its
has criticised for missing budget targets, and it needs spending
cuts and structural reforms to revive a slumping economy, state
think tank CPB said.
The forecaster, whose estimates are used by the cabinet to
decide on budget policies, gave predictions on Tuesday for wider
budget deficits both this year and next and said the country
needed "credible measures" to retain investors' confidence.
It needs to find an estimated 16 billion euros of austerity
measures to trim its deficit to the EU threshold by next year
while, according to European Commission estimates, its economy
will shrink by 0.9 percent - worse than all euro zone states
barring Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain.
"The Netherlands is confronted with the same problems as
Italy and Spain. Budget cuts are equally required in these
countries in order to regain control of the government budget,
whereas reforms must be implemented simultaneously in order to
ensure economic growth," the think tank said in a report.
The government is struggling to secure majority support in
parliament for a large enough austerity package, meaning there
is a risk the Dutch might be tempted to follow Spain's lead in
seeking leeway from Brussels on fiscal targets.
Their track record, along with Germany, as a notably harsh
critic of failures by the region's peripheral nations to hit
deficit-reduction targets, suggests they will get a frosty
reception.
"The Netherlands has been pushing other countries so much to
reduce their deficits the cabinet (is) ...in an impossible
position to go to Brussels and ask for more time," said BNP
Paribas economist Raymond van der Putten.
But while it has been in recession since July, the country
has an equally solid record of hitting its economic targets.
That means its place as one of only four euro zone countries
still holding a full set of AAA ratings from the three main
credit agencies does not look under threat for now, despite the
Dutch parliament saying last month a downgrade could occur.
"The situation in the Netherlands is ... perhaps ... a
little bit worse than expected by the market," Michiel de Bruin,
head of euro government bonds at asset manager F&C Investments,
said.
"(But) I think the rating is not at risk because the
Netherlands has a very good track record in reducing spending
and bring finances back in order," said De Bruin.
Dutch yield spreads for 10-year debt against Germany's
benchmark Bund have been among the tightest in the euro zone,
but they widened in February after a new bond was issued.
POLITICAL, ECONOMIC STORM CLOUDS
The liberal Netherlands economy has suffered setbacks
including a 10 percent slump in house prices from a 2008 peak,
slowing export growth due to the euro zone debt crisis, and
lower pensions.
The euro zone's other remaining untarnished AAA states -
Germany, Finland and Luxembourg - all have deficits of around 1
percent, four times smaller than the Dutch.
The Netherlands needs a fresh round of austerity to hit the
deficit target of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year
required by the European Commission, compared with the 4.6
percent goal expected this year by the CPB.
The Liberals-Christian Democrats coalition and its political
ally, the Freedom Party, are in talks on how to bridge that gap.
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, who has led the chorus
criticism against southern European countries for breaking
budget rules, said on Monday it would be harder for the
Netherlands to adhere to the EU budget regulations but it would
respect them.
De Jager and Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who say budgetary
discipline is crucial to keeping financial markets' confidence,
last year said "budget sinners" should be allowed to leave the
euro zone in the future.
But the Dutch Labour party, which got a new leader last week
and whose backing is crucial for securing parliament support on
euro zone bailouts, wants more time to reduce the deficit, which
may change the cabinet's tone on fiscal issues.
It has threatened to withdraw support for the EU fiscal
compact, which sets stricter budget rules, if the Netherlands
does not get more time to reduce the deficit.
On Tuesday, a member of the far-right Freedom Party said he
would quit in a move that would deny the government an assured
majority in parliament, putting further pressure on the domestic
fiscal horse-trading.
If the three coalition parties did not agree on spending
cuts, van der Putten said the Dutch triple-A rating could then
be at risk.
"That would be a moment for financial markets to become more
cautious about the Netherlands," he said.
The CPB think tank slightly raised budget deficit forecasts,
predicting a gap of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product this
year and next in the absence of spending cuts.
On March 1, the CPB had forecast a deficit of 4.5 percent of
GDP for both years.
Raising the pension age, limiting tax benefits on mortgage
interest payments and reducing unemployment benefits and
termination benefits were examples of reforms that would
stimulate economic growth, the CPB said.