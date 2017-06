AMSTERDAM, March 30 the Dutch government's budget deficit fell to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 from 5.1 percent a year earlier as government revenue increased more than spending, the Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday.

The level of state debt rose to 65.2 percent of GDP at the end of 2011, or 393 billion euros, from 62.9 percent in 2010, Statistics Netherlands said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)